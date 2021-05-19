4 Firms Build $2.8B PE Buyout Of UK Infrastructure Investor

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 10:46 AM EDT) -- Private equity firm KKR is partnering with infrastructure asset investor Equitix to buy London-based infrastructure investor John Laing Group PLC for roughly £2 billion ($2.8 billion), the companies said Wednesday, in a deal put together by four law firms. The transaction sees an entity called Aqueduct Bidco Ltd. — an entity formed by KKR & Co. LP — buying John Laing for 403 pence per share, or a total deal value of about £2 billion, according to a statement. Upon the closing of the deal, Equitix will acquire a 50% stake in John Laing, and KKR and Equitix will jointly own...

