Small-Biz Group Sues DOT To Protect Transparency Rules

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A small-business trade group has asked a Texas federal judge to reverse the U.S. Department of Transportation's revocation of a Trump-era executive order that allegedly increased transparency in department investigations and prohibited so-called "fishing expeditions" to find potential violations of law. The Institute for Hazardous Materials Packaging and Certification Testing Inc. sued the department and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the Northern District of Texas on Tuesday, seeking a court order restoring Trump's executive order and related department rules that were rescinded via President Joe Biden's first-day executive order in January and an April action by Buttigieg. The institute, which represents...

