Alston & Bird Presses Ga. Justices To Topple $1.7M Judgment

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird LLP asked the Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday to reverse a decision that found the firm responsible for 92% of malpractice damages despite a jury assigning 60% fault to a nonparty, while a family-run management company argued the firm should pay the bulk of a $2.1 million judgment. The firm is contesting an appellate decision in May 2020 that found that a lower court cut too much from the award after a jury agreed with Hatcher Management Holdings LLC that the firm committed professional malpractice. Richard Robbins of Robbins Ross Alloy Belinfante Littlefield LLC, arguing for Alston &...

