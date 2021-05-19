Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boy Scouts, Tort Claimants Square Off Over Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Counsel representing the Boy Scouts of America and its tort claimants squared off Wednesday before a Delaware bankruptcy judge over whether the time has come to allow alternatives to the organization's proposed Chapter 11 plan.

During a more than seven-hour virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein heard representatives of sexual abuse survivors call the Boy Scouts' proposed global reorganization plan a doomed-to-fail "deathtrap," while the BSA and unsecured creditors warned of "chaos" if alternative plans are allowed before deciding to postpone a decision on the issue.

"To solicit a plan that has no abuse survivor support is not an attractive option, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!