Boy Scouts, Tort Claimants Square Off Over Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Counsel representing the Boy Scouts of America and its tort claimants squared off Wednesday before a Delaware bankruptcy judge over whether the time has come to allow alternatives to the organization's proposed Chapter 11 plan. During a more than seven-hour virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein heard representatives of sexual abuse survivors call the Boy Scouts' proposed global reorganization plan a doomed-to-fail "deathtrap," while the BSA and unsecured creditors warned of "chaos" if alternative plans are allowed before deciding to postpone a decision on the issue. "To solicit a plan that has no abuse survivor support is not an attractive option, but...

