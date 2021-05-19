Instant Brands Hit With Sanctions Over Discovery Failures

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has sanctioned Instant Brands Inc. for failing to comply with discovery orders in a suit alleging one of its slow cookers was defective and injured the child of its user, ordering the company to pay $6,225 in attorney fees over the dispute. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land expressed his disappointment that consumer Lindie Snyder, Instant Brands, and co-defendant Double Insight Inc. are once again seeking the court's intervention on "simple discovery disputes that they should have been able to resolve themselves." According to the order, Instant Brands failed to meet deadlines...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS