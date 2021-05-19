Biogen Asks Justices To Review Pfizer's MS Drug Win

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Biogen is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Pfizer's victory challenging a patent for Biogen's blockbuster multiple sclerosis treatment Avonex, saying that the Federal Circuit ignored a key word that wasn't found in prior art. In a May 14 petition docketed Tuesday, Biogen said the Federal Circuit erred in reinstating a jury verdict that found part of its patent for Avonex invalid for being anticipated by prior art, after a New Jersey federal judge had reversed the finding. The ruling had been a victory for Pfizer and Merck KGaA unit EMD Serono Inc., which had been accused of infringing the...

