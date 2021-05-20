Radio Free Europe Challenges Russia In Human Rights Court

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Moscow bureau announced it has filed a complaint against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights, accusing the government of violating the European Convention on Human Rights by trying to bankrupt the company with fines and threatening its director with prison. In a challenge to the country's "foreign agent" laws requiring it to label its content as produced by a foreign agent or face fines, the U.S.-funded RFE/RL told the court Wednesday that Russia's actions violate freedom of expression and freedom of the press, protected under Article 10 of the convention. Over the past five months,...

