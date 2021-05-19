Ill. Justices Skeptical Of Jury's $1M Negligent Training Award

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed unsure whether it should restore a driver's $1 million injury award after a jury blamed a Chicago engineering company — but not its employee — for a highway crash involving an unstable Bobcat tractor. Several of the state high court's justices seemed skeptical of plaintiff Fletcher McQueen's assertion during oral argument that an intermediate appellate panel incorrectly reversed his trial win. The intermediate court found that Pan-Oceanic Engineering Co Inc. and employee Lavonta Green's collision liability should have gone hand-in-hand since the company admitted liability for Green's actions. McQueen's attorney Michael Rathsack argued the jury's largely...

