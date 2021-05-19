FTC, States Say Frontier Misrepresents DSL Speeds

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission slapped Frontier Communications with a lawsuit on Wednesday that claims the telecom, which is freshly emerged from bankruptcy, offers customers DSL internet service that is much slower than advertised. Joined by the states of Arizona, California, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin, the FTC wrote in its California federal court complaint that Frontier nationally advertised internet speeds it is incapable of delivering. And although it's usually clear to sales representatives where Frontier can sell internet and at what speeds, the lawsuit alleges that salespeople still offered and sold speed tiers to customers that wouldn't be available at...

