Samsung Hit With $25M Semiconductor IP Verdict In EDTX

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Samsung should pay Acorn Semi LLC $25 million for infringing four patents tied to semiconductor technology, an Eastern District of Texas jury decided Wednesday.

The jury found Samsung had infringed every patent claim the Acorn Technologies Inc. unit had asserted, but that none of the infringement was willful. It concluded Samsung should pay a lump sum of $25 million for the misconduct.

"We are pleased that the jury found infringement on all asserted claims and recognized the significant value of Acorn's patented technology," Doug Dixon of Hueston Hennigan LLP, who is representing Acorn, told Law360 in an email.

Representatives for Samsung...

