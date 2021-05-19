Union Calls For Antitrust Scrutiny Of AT&T's Spinoff

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Communications Workers of America says the potential for cuts in jobs and wages posed by AT&T Inc.'s plan to combine its WarnerMedia assets with Discovery Inc. warrants a close antitrust review of the $43 billion transaction. CWA issued a statement Tuesday asking enforcers to take a close look at the move, which also calls for spinning off the programming assets into a separate company, contending that the consolidation could cause lower wages across the industry and saying that AT&T is really talking about job cuts when it says the deal will create $3 billion in "synergies." "For too long, regulators have...

