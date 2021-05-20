Milberg Clients Get Cert. In Recently Revived Malpractice Row

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge granted certification to a class of Milberg LLP clients in long-running litigation — recently revived in the Ninth Circuit — that claims the firm botched a securities class action by missing key deadlines. U.S. District Judge Raner C. Collins said in an order filed Wednesday that the negligence and breach of fiduciary duty claims brought by plaintiff Philip Bobbitt could proceed with class status on behalf of investors who hired Milberg years ago to represent them in a securities suit against an AIG subsidiary, only to lose class certification in that case after their attorneys missed the...

