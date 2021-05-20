DOD Proposes To Formally Implement Enhanced Debriefings

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has proposed a rule to give unsuccessful bidders on many defense contracts the right to more information about why their bid was not chosen, expanding and codifying an existing interim policy. The proposed Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement rule, published in the Federal Register on Thursday, would give bidders the right to "enhanced" debriefings following contract awards, according to the DOD. "These enhanced post-award debriefing requirements will assist in developing small-business capabilities, provide increased participation and promote competition," the department said. "Properly conducted post-award debriefings with this enhanced transparency may minimize the number of unnecessary protests...

