Diamond Pet Foods Can't Outrun Toxic Ingredients Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The owner of Diamond Pet Foods can't escape a proposed class action accusing it of failing to disclose that its "Taste of the Wild" dog food contains heavy metals and other toxic substances, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday. In a 15-page order, U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez rejected pet food maker Schell & Kampeter Inc.'s argument that statements like "the balanced diet that nature intended" and "the best nutrition available today" on its "Taste of the Wild" packaging are non-actionable puffery, finding that elements of both phrases can be objectively tested. Richard David Classick Jr., who owns a Blue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS