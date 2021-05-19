Investor Faces Uphill Battle To Revive ICO Case Against T.I.

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit left little doubt Wednesday that it will not revive a proposed class action accusing Atlanta rapper T.I. and his business partner of securities law violations over a cryptocurrency offering, but the plaintiff's counsel expressed optimism that he obtained a significant legal finding from the court. During oral arguments held via Zoom, the appellate panel appeared set to affirm dismissal of investor Kenneth Fedance's suit as untimely, but Chief Circuit Judge William H. Pryor Jr. also said he felt the district court had erred in finding that the principle of equitable tolling is never available to pause a statute...

