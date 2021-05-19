PetroSaudi Slams 'Overbroad' Bid For Piece Of $330M Award

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- PetroSaudi urged a California federal judge to reject federal prosecutors' proposed warrant to seize funds allegedly tied to the 1MDB scandal, saying Wednesday the "overbroad" warrant would leave the U.S. court "fundamentally and untenably at odds" with a London court. The response came one day after the U.S. Department of Justice submitted a proposed warrant to seize the money the High Court of London released to PetroSaudi Oil Services (Venezuela) Ltd. in late March. The cash is part of a greater $330 million arbitral award under the London court's control and has been tied up in global litigation, with U.S. prosecutors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS