Bankruptcy Court's NRA Ruling Illustrates Ch. 11 Filing Pitfalls

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- On May 11, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas dismissed the bankruptcy petitions filed by the National Rifle Association and certain of its affiliates.[1] U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale determined that the primary purpose of the NRA's filing was not to preserve itself as a going concern but to gain an improper litigation advantage in response to a regulatory action filed in New York by the state's attorney general seeking its dissolution. Accordingly, the court determined that the Chapter 11 filing was not "an appropriate use of bankruptcy." The ruling sheds useful light on pitfalls to avoid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS