Native Landowning Org. Asks To Join Alaska Mining Road Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- An indigenous land-owning organization asked an Alaska federal judge to let it join a mining road suit, siding against Native American tribes that opened the case over allegedly improper approval and devastating impacts of a 211-mile mining access road. The Tanana Chiefs Conference, which represents 42 tribes in the impacted Northwest Arctic Borough or NANA Region, alongside Alatna Village Council, Allakaket Tribal Council, Evansville Tribal Council and others opened the suit against federal agencies and their related parties for violating multiple environmental policies by approving the Ambler Road Project. In its Wednesday request to side with the federal government, NANA Regional...

