French Press Maker Reaches Deal In Suit Over Burned Child

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The parents of a child who was burned when a French press coffee maker made by Bodum USA Inc. broke and scalded her have reached a deal with the company to receive a "substantial" payout intended to see the child through college. In a motion Wednesday that largely redacts the terms of the settlement, Michelle Grant, who sued on behalf of her daughter, M.G., asked the Northern District of California to grant approval to the settlement, which was reached after mediation in March. The entirety of the settlement is devoted to M.G., according to the motion. While the terms of the...

