Litigation Financier Says NY Firm Owes $1.4M In Loans

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT) -- A litigation financing company has sued a New York personal injury firm in New York federal court, claiming the firm has failed to pay back over $1.4 million in loans. JusticeFunds LLC contends that attorney Michael Flomenhaft, The Flomenhaft Law Firm PC and several related legal entities borrowed $1.46 million from December 2018 to March 2019, but have failed to pay back the money, according to the company's complaint Wednesday in the Southern District of New York. JusticeFunds filed claims of fraud, breach of implied contract and unjust enrichment against Flomenhaft and his firm. The company's complaint does not identify the...

