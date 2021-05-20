​​​​​​​Feds Did 'About-Face' On Actual Costs, Sikorsky Tells Court

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. is asking a Wisconsin federal court to toss allegations that two Sikorsky units charged inflated costs through an illegal subcontracting arrangement, arguing that the government made an "about-face" to match its definition of actual costs to its allegations. A contracting arrangement between the Sikorsky units — Sikorsky Support Services Inc. and Derco Aerospace Inc. — that the government alleges resulted in the U.S. Navy being overcharged for parts involved a legitimate pricing practice, the company said in a motion for partial summary judgment Wednesday. Moreover, the government has contradicted itself in its bid to establish that the deal was an...

