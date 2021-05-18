Md. Gov. Inks Sports Betting, College Athlete Image Laws

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a pair of bills this week to legalize sports betting, add more safety guidelines to protect the health of college athletes, and allow those athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. The bills were part of a total of 226 measures the Republican governor signed into law Tuesday. HB 940 legalizes sports betting in the state and provides a framework for the industry, allowing for in-person betting at casinos and racetracks while providing for as many as 60 licenses for mobile and online sports wagering. The law will also permit in-person betting at the...

