Gov't Urges 9th Circ. To End Sex Assault Suit Against General

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to overturn a decision allowing a former Army colonel to pursue sexual assault claims against the Pentagon's second-highest-ranking officer, saying a bar on claims considered incident to military service should apply. There are several reasons why the so-called Feres doctrine should block claims by former U.S. Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser against U.S. Air Force Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including that her case asks the judiciary to weigh in on matters of military discipline, according to the government's brief. "The Department of Defense takes very...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS