Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gov't Urges 9th Circ. To End Sex Assault Suit Against General

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to overturn a decision allowing a former Army colonel to pursue sexual assault claims against the Pentagon's second-highest-ranking officer, saying a bar on claims considered incident to military service should apply.

There are several reasons why the so-called Feres doctrine should block claims by former U.S. Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser against U.S. Air Force Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including that her case asks the judiciary to weigh in on matters of military discipline, according to the government's brief.

"The Department of Defense takes very...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!