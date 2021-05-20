Civil Counsel Emerges For 'Missing' NY Real Estate Attorney

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for New York real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff got a terse welcome Thursday in state court as they explained they've had limited communication with their mysterious client, who is accused of large-scale escrow theft. For the first time since Mitchell Kossoff of Kossoff PLLC allegedly went missing in early April along with millions in client funds, attorneys appeared on his behalf in a routine conference in a case seeking to recover as much as $5 million. The case is among numerous others filed against Mitchell Kossoff and his firm since reports emerged this spring that he could not be located...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS