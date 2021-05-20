Charter Workers Lose Cert. Bid Over Inadequate Class Rep

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday declined to certify a proposed class of store associates accusing Charter Communications LLC of skimping their overtime and minimum wages, determining that the lead plaintiff is not an adequate representative for the proposed class. In a 13-page order, U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton ruled that plaintiff Mary-Catherine Boumaiz cannot serve as a class representative on behalf of potentially hundreds of workers since she does not meet the typicality and adequacy prongs required for certification. In one example, the judge pointed out that although Boumaiz does not have to abide by an arbitration agreement, other members of...

