Real Estate Rumors: Hines, Gominski, Stockdale

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Hines Global Income Trust has purchased a Washington, D.C., office property that was recently assessed at $158 million, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The deal is for 1015 Half St., which has 396,000 square feet of space, and the price and seller were not disclosed. Alto Real Estate Funds has picked up a Miami Beach retail building for $18.9 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 900 and 904 Lincoln Road, a building that has 7,142 square feet, and the seller is Gominski Properties, according to the report. Stockdale Capital Partners has purchased a Marriott...

