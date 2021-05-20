Cooley-Led Construction Software Firm Prices $634M IPO

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed construction software company Procore Technologies Inc. debuted on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday after it landed more than $634 million in an initial public offering with guidance from Cooley LLP and underwriters' counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. The Carpinteria, California-headquartered company provides cloud-based construction management software to general contractors, architects and engineers. The company offered 9.47 million shares at $67 per share, according to the press release, above the $60 to $65 range put forward earlier this month. Proceeds could increase to more than $697 million if the underwriters opt to purchase up to 940,000 additional shares within 30...

