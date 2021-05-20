Instagram Facing Copyright Class Action Over Embedding

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 10:32 AM EDT) -- A pair of photojournalists are launching a class action against Instagram over accusations the social media giant violated copyright law by allowing news sites and others to easily "embed" posted images, the latest and biggest case over the thorny legal issue. Filed on Wednesday in California federal court, the new case follows a slew of similar accusations against media companies like Mashable and BuzzFeed over their use of embedded Instagram posts — only the new lawsuit lays the blame squarely on the platform itself. "Instagram has been caught red-handed in its scheme to usurp the value from copyrighted works for its...

