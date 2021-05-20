3 Firms Rep. Jam City's Rocking $1.2B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Mobile gaming business Jam City said Thursday it's going public via a merger with blank check company DPCM Capital in a $1.2 billion deal led by Fenwick, Greenberg Traurig and Paul Hastings. The deal with Los Angeles-based Jam City Inc. includes a $100 million investment in the company from backers including DPCM Capital Inc. and South Korean game publisher Netmarble, according to a joint statement. Certain proceeds from the transaction will be used to buy Canadian mobile game publisher Ludia Inc. from FremantleMedia Canada Inc. for $175 million, as well as matters including introducing new games and pursuing other mergers and...

