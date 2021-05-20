Gov't Inks $2.75M Settlement In Pa. VA Malpractice Case

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The federal government has agreed to pay $2.75 million to resolve claims that a man was forced to have his leg partially amputated after a botched foot-and-ankle surgery at a hospital run by the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs in Pittsburgh. Attorneys for Darwin Gurto said Thursday that the government agreed to pay cash to resolve his Federal Tort Claims Act lawsuit alleging malpractice on the part of a VA podiatrist who conducted the operation as part of a plan to relieve foot and ankle pain Gurto said he'd been suffering from. "This was an excellent result for our client, especially...

