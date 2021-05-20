DOJ Expands Poultry Probe With 2nd Corp. Indictment

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced price-fixing criminal charges Thursday against Claxton Poultry Farms, the second major poultry producer charged and the first to be indicted rather than cut a deal, although the DOJ investigation has led to10 criminal indictments against individual executives from several companies. A Colorado federal grand jury handed down a single-count indictment Wednesday accusing Claxton of conspiracy to restrain trade in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act for its role in the allegedly wide-ranging conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for chicken products raised for human consumption, known as broiler chicken products, which comprise virtually...

