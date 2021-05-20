Australia Clears Salesforce's $27.7B Deal For Slack

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Australia's competition enforcer cleared Salesforce.com Inc.'s planned $27.7 billion deal for Slack Technologies Inc. after finding the companies offer complementary, not competing, software and are unlikely to stop working with other developers. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission issued a statement Thursday saying its review had determined that the deal is not likely to substantially lessen competition in the country, either in the markets for Salesforce's customer relationship management software or for Slack's team collaboration products. The transaction is also being scrutinized in the U.S. "Salesforce and Slack mostly supply different software with distinct purposes, so there is minimal direct competitive overlap between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS