REV Investors Ink $14M Deal To End Securities Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- REV Group Inc. investors asked a Wisconsin federal judge Wednesday to approve a nearly $14.3 million settlement to resolve their class action accusing the specialty carmaker of misleading shareholders by knowingly putting out inaccurate information about earnings targets following the company's initial public offering. The Houston Municipal Employees Pension System, along with Gabriel Yandoli and Bucks County Employees Retirement System, asked U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman to approve the hard-fought deal, saying the $14.25 million fund exceeds the median recovery for similar cases and represents about 9% of the $158.2 million in maximum alleged damages. "The settlement is even more favorable because plaintiffs'...

