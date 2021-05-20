DHS Watchdog To Review ICE Contract For Migrant Housing

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Homeland Security watchdog said Thursday it is investigating the federal government's process for choosing a contractor to put up in hotels migrant families coming across the border. An update to the department's Office of the Inspector General website says it is evaluating U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement's process. No further explanation for the decision was provided. In March, acting ICE Director Tae Johnson announced the agency had signed a temporary contract with the non-profit division of Texas-based Family Endeavors Inc. to provide shelter and processing services for families who were not expelled at the border and needed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS