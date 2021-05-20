NY County Says Justices Must Weigh Tribal Property Tax Row

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A New York county has pressed the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its petition over a property tax dispute with the Cayuga Indian Nation, calling for it to overturn a Second Circuit decision that the county says blunted an earlier high court ruling on tribal immunity. The federally recognized Cayuga tribe has urged the high court to rebuff Seneca County's challenge to the Second Circuit's finding that the tribe is shielded from the county's attempt to foreclose on a cluster of the tribe's properties for nonpayment of taxes, saying tribes' sovereign immunity to lawsuits is well-established, even in legal areas where the state...

