Jury Wipes Out Wakesurfer's Patent Claims Against Boat Co.

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Tennessee has found that claims in two patents held by a self-proclaimed wakesurfing pioneer were invalid, handing a victory to wakeboarding and tow boat manufacturer Skier's Choice in an infringement fight. The verdict came down late Friday, clearing Tennessee-based Skier's Choice Inc. of all the infringement claims that Malibu Boats LLC leveled in multiple — later consolidated — suits in 2019. Before the trial started, U.S. District Judge Jon P. McCalla ruled that Skier's Choice already infringed one of the patent's claims, but the 11-person jury also found that all the claims Malibu asserted in its patents were invalid...

