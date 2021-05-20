NLRB Judge Nixes Bid To Combine Amazon Firing Suits

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board judge overseeing an agency suit accusing Amazon of retaliating against a Staten Island warehouse worker denied board prosecutors' bid to combine the case with a new suit alleging the e-commerce giant illegally fired two white collar workers for solidarity protests. Administrative Law Judge Benjamin Green on Wednesday denied a motion by attorneys in Acting General Counsel Peter Sung Ohr's office to consolidate a complaint filed in the NLRB's Seattle office accusing Amazon of illegally firing two corporate headquarters workers with another case that has already been tried in New York. "The Seattle case does not appear...

