GOP Sens. Rip DOE For Lifting Ban On Chinese Grid Supplies

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Republican senators slammed the Biden administration for revoking a Trump-era order banning certain Chinese electrical equipment from systems serving critical defense facilities, saying the White House wasn't treating potential cybersecurity threats from China as seriously as it should. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., criticized U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in a Wednesday letter. Though the Department of Energy must protect the electric grid from foreign attack, the DOE had "recklessly" jeopardized the grid by rescinding the Trump-era ban, the senators said. "While President Biden's CIA director recently acknowledged that China is 'formidable authoritarian adversary' your agency's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS