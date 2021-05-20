Cigna Defeats Class Cert. Bid In ERISA Suit Over Drug Prices

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Participants in Cigna-administered health plans on Thursday lost their bid to certify a proposed class action accusing the insurer of scheming to overcharge beneficiaries for prescription drugs, with a Connecticut federal judge saying that differences among thousands of health plans make classwide adjudication impossible. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer held that the "material differences in language" that exist among the participants' health plans meant that the class members did not show that they "suffered the same injury or any injury at all," a legal bar they have to clear to win certification. The judge found it would be too difficult...

