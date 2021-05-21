Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

VW Escapes Investors' German Car Conspiracy Suit In NY

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismantled a suit alleging Volkswagen conspired with Daimler and BMW to suppress competition by coordinating costs, supplies and vehicle technology, saying investors' vague claims concerning allegedly overpriced securities didn't amount to any U.S. law violations.

U.S. District Judge Dora L. Irizarry of the Eastern District of New York on Thursday shut down for good a proposed class action from investors Wayne and Linda Mucha alleging Volkswagen AG covered up a decades-long scheme with fellow German auto giants Daimler AG and BMW AG that falsely touted its compliance measures and innovation. The result, according to the Muchas,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!