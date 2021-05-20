Ill. Justices Say Insurer Has Duty To Defend Biometric Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed a ruling that an insurer must defend a tanning salon against a customer's biometric privacy claims, saying the customer's proposed class action suit alleges a privacy violation that potentially falls within the liability policy issued to the salon's businessowner. The high court concluded that West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. must defend salon Krishna Schaumburg Tan, a franchisee of L.A. Tan, against plaintiff Klaudia Sekura's claim the business disclosed her fingerprint data to a third-party vendor in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Sekura alleged a violation of her right to privacy that triggers...

