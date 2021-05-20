'Varsity Blues' Dad Sees Bridgegate As Fraud Off-Ramp

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A man charged with bribing Georgetown University's tennis coach to get his daughter into the school as a fake recruit asked a Massachusetts federal judge Thursday to dismiss fraud charges on the grounds that admissions slots don't count as "property" under the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the "Bridgegate" scandal. The ruling sought by Amin Khoury would mirror what another judge granted to the former coach Khoury is accused of bribing, Gordon Ernst, in light of the high court decision vacating the convictions of aides to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for their participation in closing lanes on the George Washington...

