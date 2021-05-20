Ex-Insys CEO Escapes FCA Suit Over Opioid Bribes, For Now

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday tossed a False Claims Act suit over a scheme in which Insys executives allegedly bribed doctors to prescribe opioids, agreeing with the company's former CEO, who had argued that the allegations in the suit center on facts that were already publicly disclosed in other litigation. However, U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton gave the plaintiff in the case leave to amend and possibly establish that the former Insys Therapeutics Inc. employee does have additional knowledge of the purported scheme. The dismissal bid was brought by former Insys CEO Michael Babich, who was convicted in a...

