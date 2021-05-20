Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Davis Wright Looks To Slip Sanctions In Strike Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP attorneys representing an Oregon hospital have asked a federal judge to reject a nurses union's request to sanction them for seeking an injunction to stop a March strike, saying they did not try to mislead the court into issuing an order exceeding its authority.

The filing Wednesday came in a sanctions dispute over an injunction St. Charles Health System Inc. unsuccessfully sought in February to block medical technicians and therapists represented by the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, or OFNHP, from going on strike. While the strike is now over, the union asked U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!