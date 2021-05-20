Davis Wright Looks To Slip Sanctions In Strike Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP attorneys representing an Oregon hospital have asked a federal judge to reject a nurses union's request to sanction them for seeking an injunction to stop a March strike, saying they did not try to mislead the court into issuing an order exceeding its authority. The filing Wednesday came in a sanctions dispute over an injunction St. Charles Health System Inc. unsuccessfully sought in February to block medical technicians and therapists represented by the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, or OFNHP, from going on strike. While the strike is now over, the union asked U.S. District Judge...

