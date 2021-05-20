2nd Circ. Ponders Futility In 'Billions' Copyright Appeal

Law360, New York (May 20, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit asked Thursday if it can decide whether it would be futile for an author to revise her dismissed copyright suit against CBS unit Showtime claiming the show "Billions" poached her take on traders, or whether a lower court must do so. Circuit Judges Debra Ann Livingston, Robert D. Sack and Denny Chin pondered whether they must send the suit back to U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels – who tossed the suit with prejudice in 2019 – for him to more fully consider if it would be futile for plaintiff Denise Shull to amend. "Is that something we...

