FCC Fines 2 Cos. Over Alleged Spectrum License Misuse

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to fine two companies over half a million dollars collectively for allegedly misusing their spectrum licenses to power wireless GPS services. Colorado-based companies Air-Tel LLC and IOU Acquisitions Inc. will respectively pay $327,290 and $207,290 to resolve the FCC's assertions that they improperly used licenses in the 3.3-3.6 GHz band, which is typically reserved for radar-based positioning technology, to instead provide wireless GPS navigation services for vehicle fleets such as ambulances and long-distance truckers. Along with flouting the rules of their spectrum licenses, the FCC said the companies "altered the settings of wireless...

