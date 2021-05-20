Ga. Justices Urged To End 'Unconstitutional' Jurisdiction Rule

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Georgia Supreme Court justices wrestled Thursday with whether to overturn a nearly 30-year-old ruling that an Ohio tire manufacturer says unconstitutionally exerts jurisdiction over out-of-state corporations. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., a Delaware-incorporated company based in Findlay, Ohio, says the court's 1992 opinion in Allstate Insurance Co. v. Klein cuts against the 14th Amendment's due process clause and misinterprets Georgia's long-arm statute. In Klein, the court held that a foreign corporation's registration to do business in Georgia makes it a resident there for jurisdiction purposes. The justices focused their attention during oral arguments on whether Klein has been superseded by subsequent...

