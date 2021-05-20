NY Judge Affirms Sanctions Against Fisher Phillips Attys

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday affirmed a magistrate judge's recommendation of sanctions against two employment partners at Fisher Phillips for misrepresentations to the court as a way to beat a motion for sanctions. Judge Charles J. Siragusa of the Western District of New York confirmed the sanctions against attorneys Brian Gershengorn and Melissa Osipoff, who were involved in defending Ignite Restaurant Group and others in a proposed class action from Christopher Hart and a class of current and former employees at the company over alleged Fair Labor Standards Act and wage violations. Based on a report filed by U.S....

