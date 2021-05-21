Ga. Doc Keeps Win In Suit Over Delayed Cancer Diagnosis

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 12:56 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court has backed up a trial win for an oncologist accused of failing to diagnose her patient's recurring cancer, saying that even if the trial court was wrong to include records from another physician, that error was harmless. In an opinion filed Thursday, the Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed a jury verdict that found in favor of Dr. Laura Weakland in a suit filed by Helen Ross-Stubblefield, rejecting Ross-Stubblefield's argument that a set of records provided by Dr. Rogsbert Phillips, who performed Ross-Stubblefield's mastectomy, was improperly shown to the jury. According to the suit, Ross-Stubblefield was first diagnosed...

