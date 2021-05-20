Home For Disabled Still On Hook For $8M Verdict In Fire Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday affirmed an $8 million jury verdict in a suit accusing a residential care facility for disabled adults of causing a resident's severe burn injuries suffered in a fire, saying the state's $250,000 cap on pain-and-suffering damages in medical malpractice cases does not apply. A three-judge panel for the First Court of Appeals upheld a final judgment in a suit accusing Four J's Community Living Center Inc. and its owner, Anthonia Uduma, of causing Jenny Ann Wagner to suffer severe burns, permanent scarring and disfigurement due to a fire started by another resident who had obtained...

